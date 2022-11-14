New PC webcam standard set

VCX-Forum has announced VCX-WebCam 2023, the first consensus-driven camera benchmark specifically targeted for videoconferencing image quality.

Intel was the founding member and chair of the cross-PC ecosystem group, working alongside Dell, Image Engineering, Lenovo, HP, AMD, PAL labs and others.

Driven largely by the leadership and learnings of the Intel Evo platform, the group leveraged the knowledge and experience of leading original equipment manufacturers, test labs, internet service providers, and hardware and software vendors to build a specification that is robust and transparent.

“Providing a superior videoconferencing experience on all Intel Evo laptops has been a top priority. With the new VCX metric, we’re excited to bring a new quantitative measurement of camera quality on future Intel Evo designs and strive for better PC experiences as a collective industry,” says Josh Newman, vice-president and GM: mobile innovation at Intel.