Payroll Functional Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months contract role
hybrid working model
We have an immediate requirement for a Functional Specialist – Payroll to provide functional services for the Human CapitalManagement (HCM) – Cloud Solution.
The scope will include but will not be limited to:
– Ensure adherence to controls and that work is performed within established practices and given processes, rules, and regulations, ensuring compliance with standards, policies, and other guidelines.
– Diagnose problems and choose or modify routines to deal with them, displaying the ability to provide solutions to problems within a defined context.
– Review and perform the authorization of payments, accounting transactions, and data captured by the junior team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and timeous delivery.
– Direct payroll processes and procedures as well as related submissions, as per the legislative requirements (e.g. statutory returns), in order to ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeous delivery.
– Perform reconciliations in support of the submission of tax information to SARS to ensure the accuracy and completeness of employees’ and pensioners’ tax records.
– Develop system training manuals and training plans, and present training courses as and when required.
– Take responsibility for managing the performance and development of the team.
– Proactively broaden knowledge of own functional area, displaying a willingness to make improvements in own work (including methods and practices).
Minimum qualification required:
– Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (NQF 7) or an equivalent; and
– 5?8 years of working experience in a payroll administration environment.
Desired Skills:
- Training
- Compliance
- payments
- transactions
- submission
- statutory returns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree