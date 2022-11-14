Payroll Functional Specialist

12 months contract role

hybrid working model

We have an immediate requirement for a Functional Specialist – Payroll to provide functional services for the Human CapitalManagement (HCM) – Cloud Solution.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

– Ensure adherence to controls and that work is performed within established practices and given processes, rules, and regulations, ensuring compliance with standards, policies, and other guidelines.

– Diagnose problems and choose or modify routines to deal with them, displaying the ability to provide solutions to problems within a defined context.

– Review and perform the authorization of payments, accounting transactions, and data captured by the junior team members, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and timeous delivery.

– Direct payroll processes and procedures as well as related submissions, as per the legislative requirements (e.g. statutory returns), in order to ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeous delivery.

– Perform reconciliations in support of the submission of tax information to SARS to ensure the accuracy and completeness of employees’ and pensioners’ tax records.

– Develop system training manuals and training plans, and present training courses as and when required.

– Take responsibility for managing the performance and development of the team.

– Proactively broaden knowledge of own functional area, displaying a willingness to make improvements in own work (including methods and practices).

Minimum qualification required:

– Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (NQF 7) or an equivalent; and

– 5?8 years of working experience in a payroll administration environment.

Desired Skills:

Training

Compliance

payments

transactions

submission

statutory returns

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

