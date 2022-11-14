Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in mechanical engineering, process development and plant equipment.
Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing the execution of each project’s life cycle.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Mechanical Engineering / Project Manager qualification
- Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution
Key Responsibilities
- Plan and lead multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards
- Manage deliverabes, changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans
- Manage day-to-day client and stakeholder interaction
- Review contractual agreements and risk management
- Project budget management
- Support tender management processes
- Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team
- Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Project Planning
- Risk Management
- Contract Management
- Mechanical Engineering
- Project Management
- Project budget
- Project Execution
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.