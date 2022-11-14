Project Manager

Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in mechanical engineering, process development and plant equipment.

Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing the execution of each project’s life cycle.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Mechanical Engineering / Project Manager qualification

Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution

Key Responsibilities

Plan and lead multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards

Manage deliverabes, changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans

Manage day-to-day client and stakeholder interaction

Review contractual agreements and risk management

Project budget management

Support tender management processes

Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team

Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Project Planning

Risk Management

Contract Management

Mechanical Engineering

Project Management

Project budget

Project Execution

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position