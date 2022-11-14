Project Manager – Gauteng Spartan

Nov 14, 2022

Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in mechanical engineering, process development and plant equipment.

Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing the execution of each project’s life cycle.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Mechanical Engineering / Project Manager qualification
  • Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution

Key Responsibilities

  • Plan and lead multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards
  • Manage deliverabes, changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans
  • Manage day-to-day client and stakeholder interaction
  • Review contractual agreements and risk management
  • Project budget management
  • Support tender management processes
  • Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team
  • Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Project Planning
  • Risk Management
  • Contract Management
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Project Management
  • Project budget
  • Project Execution

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.

