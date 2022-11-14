Project Manager (Renewable Energy) – Gauteng Rosebank

Do you love working with multiple disciplines of projects and have a passion for renewable energy? Apply now!

Is this you?

You are highly motivated with strong business acumen. You have good interpersonal, influence, people management and business skills, together with a strong desire to lead by example and a firm belief in the power of teamwork.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the scope and budget of a project. You will coordinate with other departments to ensure all aspects of each project are compatible and assist with the identification of new talent as needed to fulfil client needs. You will manage the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope. You will oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning.

You will enjoy it as you will be the go-to person on projects, as you will oversee and set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress, as well as prepare status reports for senior management.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be a part of an organisation that specialises in a multitude of engineering areas, such as thermal, hydraulic and electricity transmission, with a focus on solar and wind power.

What you’ll need

You will need a BSc/BEng/BTech (Electrical) qualification, as well as a Professional Registration such as Pr Eng / Pr Tech (ECSA). You must be knowledgeable on the standards, codes: NRS 047 and 048, Sans 10242, NRS 097 and have the ability to design both MV overhead and underground networks ranging from 11kv to 132kV, sub-station designs 132kV to 11kV.

You need 10 to 15 years of proven work experience (consulting) in managing electrical infrastructure and renewable energy projects (solar PV and/or wind). As well as experience in the following design software: Digsilent Power factory, Etap, Retic Master and PLSCAD / PLSCAD Tower.

What you’ll get

This is a permanent position, based within an organisation that truly values their employees and offers fantastic basic salaries.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

