Scrum Master Agile at GG Recruitment

Great opportunity for a Junior / Intermediate Project Manager to expand their Rest Of Africa portfolio. My client is an international pure fintech company, expanding across the African Continent. The person will work across multiple delivery streams including OPCO, Commercial, Product, Org Design & IT, ensuring successful delivery across multiple projects/African Countries. This role operates Hybrid/Remote with Travel into African Countries is expected
Brief role requirements
- Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans & business cases
- Resource for all projects & pilots & collaborate effectively
- Enable agile cross-functional teams
- Managed the pilot/project budget & financial controls
- Ensure QA, project consistency with a focus on cohesion with other projects
- Stakeholder & vendor relationship building & management
- Close out all projects
- Drive for results & maintain accountability
- Innovate, lead & challenge the status quo
- Impact , Influence and inspire for resultsMinimum job requirements:
- BSC IT or BCom
- PM certification -PMP or Prince
- Agile delivery experience
- Project Management experience – Minimum 2-3 years, with 1 year experience on large project ie) CVM, Product, Technology
- Must have managed projects across multiple delivery streams or countries
- Decision making and stakeholder engagement at senior level required
- Willing to travel to rest of Africa Countries
Applicants are requested to submit a CV detailing projects, especially multi-delivery / multi-country experience, as soon as possible.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Coach
- Scrum Master
- Agile Lead
- Scrum Management
- Agile coaching
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Fast Growing, pure Fintech company , penetrating the African Market with their unique Insurance offers. Growing exponentially into 23 African countries
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Laptop