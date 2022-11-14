Senior Business Analyst at Dimension Data – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Duration: 6 months
Start Date: 1 Dec 22 (ASAP)
Location: Cape Town (On-site)
Job Spec:
- The Project is around documenting the AS-IS processes across the business, looking for a self starter as the IT team is quite small.
- Retail experience is a MUST
- Oracle ERP experience beneficial
- Strong Senior
- Independent
- Documentation
Requirements
- Collaborates with other members of the group to define and implement business processes, including the identification of system needs
- Designs and implements systems to support the organization’s goals
- Determines whether a process is worth duplicating or incorporating into existing systems.
- Compiles reports and presentations on progress toward achieving stated business goals
- Formulates detailed reports regarding discrepancies between actual and intended values
- Ensures that all documented procedures are up to date and appropriately follow defined methodologies
- Updates databases and information systems Provides services to support information technology projects and implement strategic data management and business process improvement
- Creates and maintains technical and functional specifications and provides technical support, training and coaching to the project staff
- Analyzes business processes and identifies how they need to be improved
- Provides process documentation, analysis, and recommendations based on findings
- Performs process review with management to ensure that the information is current and accurate.
- Collaborates with project team members to set up systems, services, and processes
- May perform data migration and data cleansing to prepare data for inclusion in the enterprise architecture
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field required
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in a business analyst role with a strong focus on development and/or technical support
- Must possess excellent problem-solving skills and be able to work well within the IT environment
- Retail experience is a MUST
- Oracle ERP experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Technical Support
- IT Environment
- Oracle
- ERP
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree