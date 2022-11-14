Senior Business Analyst at Dimension Data

Nov 14, 2022

Duration: 6 months
Start Date: 1 Dec 22 (ASAP)
Location: Cape Town (On-site)

Job Spec:

  • The Project is around documenting the AS-IS processes across the business, looking for a self starter as the IT team is quite small.
  • Retail experience is a MUST
  • Oracle ERP experience beneficial
  • Strong Senior
  • Independent
  • Documentation

Requirements

  • Collaborates with other members of the group to define and implement business processes, including the identification of system needs
  • Designs and implements systems to support the organization’s goals
  • Determines whether a process is worth duplicating or incorporating into existing systems.
  • Compiles reports and presentations on progress toward achieving stated business goals
  • Formulates detailed reports regarding discrepancies between actual and intended values
  • Ensures that all documented procedures are up to date and appropriately follow defined methodologies
  • Updates databases and information systems Provides services to support information technology projects and implement strategic data management and business process improvement
  • Creates and maintains technical and functional specifications and provides technical support, training and coaching to the project staff
  • Analyzes business processes and identifies how they need to be improved
  • Provides process documentation, analysis, and recommendations based on findings
  • Performs process review with management to ensure that the information is current and accurate.
  • Collaborates with project team members to set up systems, services, and processes
  • May perform data migration and data cleansing to prepare data for inclusion in the enterprise architecture

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or related field required
  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience in a business analyst role with a strong focus on development and/or technical support
  • Must possess excellent problem-solving skills and be able to work well within the IT environment
  • Retail experience is a MUST
  • Oracle ERP experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Technical Support
  • IT Environment
  • Oracle
  • ERP
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

