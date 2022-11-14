Senior C# Web Developer

We are looking for a Senior C# .Net Developer with a good understanding of Kendo UI. The successful candidate should have good communication skills, a sense of leadership and must be able to develop solutions with a high performance, cross-functional team.

This is a hybrid position with client offices in Centurion.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C#

.Net

Kendo UI MVC

SQL

Angular

Job Details

Job Details Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 months contract

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

Kendo UI

C#

.NET Framework 4

MVC

Asp.Net

jQuery Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

