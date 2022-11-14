Senior C# Web Developer

Nov 14, 2022

We are looking for a Senior C# .Net Developer with a good understanding of Kendo UI. The successful candidate should have good communication skills, a sense of leadership and must be able to develop solutions with a high performance, cross-functional team.
This is a hybrid position with client offices in Centurion.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • C#
  • .Net
  • Kendo UI MVC
  • SQL
  • Angular
    Job Details
  • Job Type: Contract
  • Duration: 12 months contract

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

  • Kendo UI
  • C#
  • .NET Framework 4
  • MVC
  • Asp.Net
  • jQuery Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *