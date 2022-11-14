Senior C# Web Developer

We are looking for a Senior C# .Net Developer with a good understanding of Kendo UI. The successful candidate should have good communication skills, a sense of leadership and must be able to develop solutions with a high performance, cross-functional team.
This is a hybrid position with client offices in Centurion.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- C#
- .Net
- Kendo UI MVC
- SQL
- Angular
Job Details
- Job Type: Contract
- Duration: 12 months contract
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- Kendo UI
- C#
- .NET Framework 4
- MVC
- Asp.Net
- jQuery Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree