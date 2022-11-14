Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- 3 years experience developing digital platforms using Javascript [URL Removed]
- HTML, BOOTSTRAP
- Some level hackerrank test
- Provide a strong portfolio showcasing your working experience
- Understanding foibles of various browsers, SAFARI, EDGE
- Have knowledge of UX and UI Design principles
- Have a couple of [URL Removed] projects under your belt using AXIOS API Code
- Worked and can code your own API Databases using MySQL and PHP
- You will learn new things in this opportunity
- Certification in IT/ Degree or Diploma
Desired Skills:
- Mysql
- Javascript
- VUE
- Vue.js
- Bootstrap
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– You will have the opportunity to learn new things and abilities everyday