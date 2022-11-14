Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

3 years experience developing digital platforms using Javascript [URL Removed]

HTML, BOOTSTRAP

Some level hackerrank test

Provide a strong portfolio showcasing your working experience

Understanding foibles of various browsers, SAFARI, EDGE

Have knowledge of UX and UI Design principles

Have a couple of [URL Removed] projects under your belt using AXIOS API Code

Worked and can code your own API Databases using MySQL and PHP

You will learn new things in this opportunity

Certification in IT/ Degree or Diploma

Desired Skills:

Mysql

Javascript

VUE

Vue.js

Bootstrap

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– You will have the opportunity to learn new things and abilities everyday

