Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 14, 2022

  • 3 years experience developing digital platforms using Javascript [URL Removed]
  • HTML, BOOTSTRAP
  • Some level hackerrank test
  • Provide a strong portfolio showcasing your working experience
  • Understanding foibles of various browsers, SAFARI, EDGE
  • Have knowledge of UX and UI Design principles
  • Have a couple of [URL Removed] projects under your belt using AXIOS API Code
  • Worked and can code your own API Databases using MySQL and PHP
  • You will learn new things in this opportunity
  • Certification in IT/ Degree or Diploma

Desired Skills:

  • Mysql
  • Javascript
  • VUE
  • Vue.js
  • Bootstrap
  • API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– You will have the opportunity to learn new things and abilities everyday

