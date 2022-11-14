Senior Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Garden Route

Be responsible for User Support and Supervision of 2 onsite desktop support resources by directing and managing their delivery

Manage and maintain software and hardware

Efficiently manage service request and incidents according to ITIL principles and predefined SLA’s

Assist customer staff with incidents and service requests, deployment, maintenance of desktops, laptops, mobile devices etc

Maintain and document regular logs of daily, weekly, and monthly checks

A leading ICT Client is currently seeking to employ an experienced Senior Support Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

5 years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft

ITIL v2 Foundation experience

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or Equivalent

Some supervisory experience

Experience supporting Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, multi-Vendor Hardware and Software platforms

Own reliable transport and driver’s license is required

