Senior Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Garden Route

Be responsible for User Support and Supervision of 2 onsite desktop support resources by directing and managing their delivery
Manage and maintain software and hardware
Efficiently manage service request and incidents according to ITIL principles and predefined SLA’s
Assist customer staff with incidents and service requests, deployment, maintenance of desktops, laptops, mobile devices etc
Maintain and document regular logs of daily, weekly, and monthly checks
A leading ICT Client is currently seeking to employ an experienced Senior Support Engineer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
5 years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft
ITIL v2 Foundation experience
Microsoft MCSA 2016 or Equivalent
Some supervisory experience
Experience supporting Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, multi-Vendor Hardware and Software platforms
Own reliable transport and driver’s license is required