We have an immediate requirement for a Senior Test Analyst to provide testing services for the Human Capital Management (HCM) – Cloud Solution.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

– Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business, Functional, and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

– Validating that Business, Functional, Technical, and Industry requirements are met by designing accurate test cases.

– Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

– Executing test cases and analyzing test results.

– Estimate tests accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

– Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing frameworks.

– Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements.

– Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

– Assist Automation Test Analysts with automation scripting

– Assist Performance Test Analysts with performance scripting

– Any other services or tasks ancillary to, or closely related to the above

Experience:

– 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

– 5 to 7 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign-off.

– Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

– Experience in Integration Testing.

– Experience in data validation.

– Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

– Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end-to-end and Industry testing.

– Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.

– Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

– Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

– Knowledge of Cloud Solutions

– Automation Testing

Qualifications/ Certification:

– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

– ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Key deliverables:

Functional, Regression, Integration, End to End, and User Acceptance Testing:

– Test Approach.

– Test Plans.

– Test Cases.

– Test Execution Results.

– Test progress Reports.

– Defects Management Reports.

– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.

– Test Closure Reports.

– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project

