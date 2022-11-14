18 months contract
hybrid working model
We have an immediate requirement for a Senior Test Analyst to provide testing services for the Human Capital Management (HCM) – Cloud Solution.
The scope will include but will not be limited to:
– Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business, Functional, and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
– Validating that Business, Functional, Technical, and Industry requirements are met by designing accurate test cases.
– Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.
– Executing test cases and analyzing test results.
– Estimate tests accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
– Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing frameworks.
– Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements.
– Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
– Assist Automation Test Analysts with automation scripting
– Assist Performance Test Analysts with performance scripting
– Any other services or tasks ancillary to, or closely related to the above
Experience:
– 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
– 5 to 7 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign-off.
– Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
– Experience in Integration Testing.
– Experience in data validation.
– Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
– Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end-to-end and Industry testing.
– Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
– Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
The following will be an added advantage:
– Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
– Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
– Automation Testing
Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Key deliverables:
Functional, Regression, Integration, End to End, and User Acceptance Testing:
– Test Approach.
– Test Plans.
– Test Cases.
– Test Execution Results.
– Test progress Reports.
– Defects Management Reports.
– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.
– Test Closure Reports.
– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project
Desired Skills:
- integration testing
- hp alm
- cloud
- automation testing
- bpt
- ISTQB Certified
- System Integration Testing
- HP Quality Center
- Regression Testing
- End to End Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree