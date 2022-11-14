Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Main Purpose of Role

Develop and execute software test plans in order to identify software problems and their causes.

Required Minimum Education / Training

· Grade 12 & IT related certificate

· Diploma in any field of IT would be an added advantage

· SASTQB and ISTQB certified

· SQL Experience

· Debt collection experience

· Analytical Experience

Required Minimum Work Experience

· 3 – 5 years working experience in an IT testing environment.

· MS Office with Visio.

· Ms Project will be an added advantage.

· Knowledge of the System Development Life cycle.

· 3 – 5 years SQL working experience in an IT testing environment.

· 5 years plus experience in user system support.

Technical and Behavioral Competencies Required

Technical

Behavioural

· MS Office

· Visio

· Ms Project

· IT testing

· System Development Life cycle

· Deciding and initiating action

· Leading and supervising

· Applying expertise and technology

· Analysing

· Developing results and meeting customer expectations

· Coping with pressures and setbacks

Desirable

· Working with people

· Adhering to principles and values

· Relating and networking

· Persuading and influencing

· Planning and organizing

· Adapting and responding to change

Key Performance Areas

Development and design of tests

· Design test plans, scenarios, scripts or procedures

· Participate in product design reviews to provide input on functional requirements, product designs, schedules or potential problems

· Develop testing programs that address areas such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests or usability

Identification and tracking of test errors

· Document software defects and report defects to Software Developers

· Identify, analyse and document problems with program function, output, online screen or content

· Create or maintain databases of known test defects

Execution of tests

· Plan test schedules or strategies in accordance with project scope or delivery dates

· Test system modifications to prepare for implementation

· Produce test packs for audit and compliance

· Execute demos of the new system or application

· Obtaining UAT signoff

User support

· Provide support to users as and when they need it

· Perform investigation on bugs reported by business

· Attend to production issues

