Solution Architect

We are hiring a Solution Architect. This is an ideal opportunity for Architects that would like to remain technically hands-on with the day-to-day development practices. The successful candidate needs proven Architecture experience

Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create Solution Architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects

Lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle

Ensure alignment of Solution Architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).

Ensure that technical designs for systems & applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practices

Design IT Solutions that meets business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Lead projects

Systems Development Life Cycle

Solution Architectures

Enterprise Architecture

IT Solutions

Analysis

