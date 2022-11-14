Solution Architect

Nov 14, 2022

We are hiring a Solution Architect. This is an ideal opportunity for Architects that would like to remain technically hands-on with the day-to-day development practices. The successful candidate needs proven Architecture experience

  • Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create Solution Architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects
  • Lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle
  • Ensure alignment of Solution Architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).
  • Ensure that technical designs for systems & applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practices
  • Design IT Solutions that meets business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces

Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Lead projects
  • Systems Development Life Cycle
  • Solution Architectures
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • IT Solutions
  • Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *