We are hiring a Solution Architect. This is an ideal opportunity for Architects that would like to remain technically hands-on with the day-to-day development practices. The successful candidate needs proven Architecture experience
- Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create Solution Architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects
- Lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle
- Ensure alignment of Solution Architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).
- Ensure that technical designs for systems & applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practices
- Design IT Solutions that meets business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Johannesburg
