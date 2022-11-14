Solutions Architect (Mining/Engineering/Manufacturing) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- 12 month contract (possibility of extension)
- Only South African citizens may apply
- Full-time on site in Centurion
- Rate per hour neg.
- Must have broad experience and knowledge across ICT and Cloud strategies in order to provide solutions across the enterprise domains of Business, Application, Security, Technology, Infrastructure, Information and Data.
- Previous work experience in the mining, engineering or manufacturing industry sectors required.
- E-mail CV and expected salary to [Email Address Removed]
- Primary focus is on ICT and Cloud strategies for the customer and assisting with the prioritization of their technology investment to support and innovate according to business direction.
- Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create Solution Architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects.
- Lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle.
- Ensure alignment of Solution Architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).
- Ensure that technical designs for systems & applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practices.
- Design IT Solutions that meet the business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces.
Minimum Requirements
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications.
- A formal architecture certification (TOGAF) required.
- ITIL & COBIT preferred.
- 10 years’ plus experience required as a Solutions Architect.
- Cloud strategies & technology experience (huge advantage) AWS/Azure.