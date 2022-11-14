Specialist Analyst at Bay Recruit

Our client based in Menlyn Park is looking to employee a Specialist Analyst within Disclosure, Advertising and Market Analysis Department.
The role of the candidate will be:
- To design and apply research techniques to gather, process and analyse insights.
- Gather insights through conducting relevant market and bespoke research.
- Identify market conduct trends, write reports and present research findings to various stakeholders.
- Assist with monitoringand analysing financial consumer sentimentsfrom online and social media platforms
- Write research proposals, reports and present research findings and observations
- To work after hours when required.
The person will also conduct relevant international benchmarkingresearch teking into account behavioral insights techniques. Also responsible for conducting fieldwork research such as mystery shopping when required.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelors degree in Behavioural Economics
- Bachelors degree in Marketing
- 5 years working experience
- A relevant postgraduate degree would be an added advantage
- The candidate must also have a sound understanding of research methodologies and demontrable experience in designing and applying research techniques.
Desired Skills:
- High level of judgement and a confident and decisive approach
- Problem Analysis
- Information gathering
- Oral and written communication skills
- Good presentation skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Emotional Intelligence
- Ability to work in a team
- Ability to work independently with a minimal supervision
- Innovative and strategic thinking
- Willingness to learn from and transfer knowledge and skills to colleagues
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The employer is a financial sector.