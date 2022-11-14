Specialist Analyst at Bay Recruit

Our client based in Menlyn Park is looking to employee a Specialist Analyst within Disclosure, Advertising and Market Analysis Department.

The role of the candidate will be:

To design and apply research techniques to gather, process and analyse insights.

Gather insights through conducting relevant market and bespoke research.

Identify market conduct trends, write reports and present research findings to various stakeholders.

Assist with monitoringand analysing financial consumer sentimentsfrom online and social media platforms

Write research proposals, reports and present research findings and observations

To work after hours when required.

The person will also conduct relevant international benchmarkingresearch teking into account behavioral insights techniques. Also responsible for conducting fieldwork research such as mystery shopping when required.

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelors degree in Behavioural Economics

Bachelors degree in Marketing

5 years working experience

A relevant postgraduate degree would be an added advantage

The candidate must also have a sound understanding of research methodologies and demontrable experience in designing and applying research techniques.

Interested candidate forward your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

High level of judgement and a confident and decisive approach

Problem Analysis

Information gathering

Oral and written communication skills

Good presentation skills

Good interpersonal skills

Emotional Intelligence

Ability to work in a team

Ability to work independently with a minimal supervision

Innovative and strategic thinking

Willingness to learn from and transfer knowledge and skills to colleagues

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a financial sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position