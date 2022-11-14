System Integration Administrator

12 months contract role

Hybrid working model

We have an immediate requirement for a Senior Administrator IGA to provide administration services for a migration project.

The main purpose of this position is to provide Administrative services for the IGA Administration Section, ensuring accuracy and completeness of the administrative functions as well as compliance with legislation and relevant policies.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

– Define your own work plan and deliverables with guidance from the supervisor.

– Perform work independently within established practices, given processes, rules, and regulations.

– Diagnose problems, and choose and modify routines to deal with them, displaying the ability to provide solutions/approaches for problems within a defined context.

– Administer and maintain user access management for personnel in the Group to protect the privacy, security, and confidentiality of the Group’s information and to safeguard the data from being accessed by unauthorized users.

– Review and analyze data and define and generate reports based on agreed management and/or audit requirements.

– Engage with relevant stakeholders, displaying a service orientation in own work.

– Broaden knowledge of the functional area, displaying a willingness to make improvements in own work (including methods and practices).

– Provide regular status updates (daily, weekly, and monthly, as defined) to the supervisor and IGA colleagues.

– Evaluate own performance against given criteria and identify and address task-specific learning needs.

Minimum qualification required:

– National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and

– Four years experience in an information technology environment, specifically in IGA.

Competencies:

– Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager, Oracle A, and Oracle Unified Directory on AIX systems;

– Knowledge of performance tuning on OIM, OAM, OUD, and WLS

– Application onboarding for SSO;

– Experience having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2SP4;

– Experience in configuring OAAM for MFA (3-legged approach experience would be advantageous)

– Experience in implementing OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML and;

– Experience in integrating OIAM components with Directory services such as OUD/OIDand MS Active Directory.

– Administering Multi-factor Authentication Technologies;

– Industry, organizational, and business awareness knowledge, and skill

– Quality assurance knowledge and skill

– Continuous improvement of knowledge and skill

– Continued learning and/or professional development of knowledge and skill

– Collaboration knowledge and skill

– Service management knowledge and skill

– Pertinent application and operating system software skill

– Detailed technical knowledge in technology protocols and other relevant disciplines

– Report writing skills

– Knowledge of alternate remediation options

Key deliverables:

– IGA Administration services

Desired Skills:

Oracle

IGA

Integration

Troubleshooting

Quality Assurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

