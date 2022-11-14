System Integration Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Systems Integration Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required:
– National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and
– Four years four years’ experience in an information technology environment, specifically in IGA.
Competencies:
– Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager, Oracle A andOracle Unified Directory on AIX systems;
– Knowledge on performance tuning on OIM, OAM, OUD and WLS
– Application onboarding for SSO;
– Experience of having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2SP4;
– Experience in configuring OAAM for MFA (3-legged approach experience would be advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Access Manager
- AIX System
- System administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree