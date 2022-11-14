System Integration Administrator

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Systems Integration Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract

Minimum qualification required:

– National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and

– Four years four years’ experience in an information technology environment, specifically in IGA.

Competencies:

– Demonstrated expertise with troubleshooting Oracle Access Manager, Oracle A andOracle Unified Directory on AIX systems;

– Knowledge on performance tuning on OIM, OAM, OUD and WLS

– Application onboarding for SSO;

– Experience of having worked on one of the versions: OAM 11gR2 PS1 to OAM 12cR2SP4;

– Experience in configuring OAAM for MFA (3-legged approach experience would be advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Oracle Access Manager

AIX System

System administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

