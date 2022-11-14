Systems Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Systems Engineer with at least 4 years’ network engineering experience is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Tech & Business Solutions to join its Joburg team. Collaborating with Network Architects, you will help design and implement innovative network solutions, install & configure networking hardware while maintaining an optimal data pipeline and dealing with escalated network support issues. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT or related discipline, have Certifications including CCIE/CCNP/N+/A+/CCDA or any Security Certifications. You will need 4-5 years’ Firewall and Web Security, 3-5 years’ Switching, advanced knowledge of network systems including Cisco, Hp, Mikrotik, Sophos, be familiar with SolarWinds & other network analysis tools and networking hardware including Wi-Fi access points and routers.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with Network Architects to design and implement network solutions.

Install and configure networking hardware.

Implement and maintain network security measures.

Mentor Junior Network Engineering staff.

Conduct regular network performance tests.

Deal with escalated network support issues.

Proactively support the Service Desk by receiving calls and incidents, problems, requests, and events when required.

Ensure the resolution and recovery of an incident in line with the relevant processes and service level agreements.

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture.

Put together sizable, complicated data sets that satisfy both functional and non-functional business needs.

Find, plan, and implement ways to improve internal operations. Examples include automating manual tasks, streamlining data delivery, redesigning infrastructure for increased scalability, etc.

Use SQL and cloud “Big Data” technologies, provide the architecture necessary for the efficient extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a range of data sources.

Create analytics tools that make use of the data pipeline and offer actionable insights into important company performance indicators such as customer acquisition, operational effectiveness, and others.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

CCIE

CCNP

N+

CCDA

A+

Security Certifications

Experience/Skills –

4 Year’s Network Engineering experience.

MCSE experience.

Switching 3-5 years’ experience.

4–5 Years Firewall and Web Security.

Advanced knowledge of network systems including Cisco, Hp, Mikrotik, Sophos.

Knowledge of networking hardware including cabling, Wi-Fi access points and routers.

Familiarity with communication and routing protocols.

Familiarity with network analysis tools including SolarWinds.

Driver’s License (Required).

Advantageous –

Understanding and implementation of IT Security best practices.

Cloud Certifications or experience (AWS/Azure).

Understanding of PCI methodologies.

SDDC/Hyper-Converged Infrastructure.

CCNA.

Windows PowerShell.

Scripting and automation.

ATTRIBUTES:

High level problem-solving and communication skills.

