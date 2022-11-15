AI Platform Software Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional AI Platform Software Developer to join their growing team.

You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the AI Building Blocks Product Suite and coordination between development and support environments

If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front -end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.

Requirements:

Primary Programming Languages of projects:

JavaScript

C#

Python

JAVA

Cloud Computing Experience:

AWS & Azure

Auxiliary Programming Languages:

SQL

Bash (build/automation scripts)

Development for OS:

Linux/Unix

Development using and for virtualisation via: o Docker (OCI compliant images)

VMWARE

Container deployment and management using platforms:

Kubernetes

OpenShift

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

Source control with:

GIT

API Testing using tools:

Postman

CI/CD automation development via:

Jenkins

AWS code pipelines.

Bitbucket pipelines.

Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:

Terraform

Reference Number for this position is GZ54727 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation, offering a contract rate of between R620- R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

