AI Platform Software Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional AI Platform Software Developer to join their growing team.
You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the AI Building Blocks Product Suite and coordination between development and support environments
If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front -end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.
Requirements:
- Primary Programming Languages of projects:
- JavaScript
- C#
- Python
- JAVA
- Cloud Computing Experience:
- AWS & Azure
- Auxiliary Programming Languages:
- SQL
- Bash (build/automation scripts)
- Development for OS:
- Linux/Unix
- Development using and for virtualisation via: o Docker (OCI compliant images)
- VMWARE
- Container deployment and management using platforms:
- Kubernetes
- OpenShift
- AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- Source control with:
- GIT
- API Testing using tools:
- Postman
- CI/CD automation development via:
- Jenkins
- AWS code pipelines.
- Bitbucket pipelines.
- Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:
- Terraform
Reference Number for this position is GZ54727 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation, offering a contract rate of between R620- R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
