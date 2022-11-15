Analyst Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Organisation is looking to employ an experienced Analyst Developer to be responsible for development of integration applications using Microsoft Biztalk on the .NET framework.

Design, develop, document, analyze, create, test and modify computer systems, programs and integrations.

Arrange project requirements in programming sequence by analyzing requirements

Preparing a work flow chart and diagram

Maintain computer systems and programming guidelines by writing and updating policies and procedures.

Develops and maintains applications and databases by evaluating client needs; analysing requirements; developing software systems.

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – relevant IT Diploma / Degree

At least 5 years experience within a similar role

Technical experience: Microsoft Biztalk Server [Phone Number Removed]; Microsoft .NET development stack BizTalk Administration. Agile and Scrum methodologies



