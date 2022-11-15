Analyst Developer at iLaunch

Established Organisation is looking to employ an experienced Analyst Developer to be responsible for development of integration applications using Microsoft Biztalk on the .NET framework.
- Design, develop, document, analyze, create, test and modify computer systems, programs and integrations.
- Arrange project requirements in programming sequence by analyzing requirements
- Preparing a work flow chart and diagram
- Maintain computer systems and programming guidelines by writing and updating policies and procedures.
- Develops and maintains applications and databases by evaluating client needs; analysing requirements; developing software systems.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- At least 5 years experience within a similar role
- Technical experience:
- Microsoft Biztalk Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft .NET development stack
- BizTalk Administration.
- Agile and Scrum methodologies