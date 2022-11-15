Automation Tester (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A US-based innovative Healthcare Management company seeks a strong technical Automation Tester who’s able to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-intensity, continuously changing work environment. Your core role will be to setup the test automation cycle from the beginning. You will need a 4-year Degree in Computer Science or IT, have 5 years’ experience with the following: Automated Testing, Functional Testing, Integration Testing, Regression Testing, Mobile Testing, Big Data Testing, Cross Platform Testing, Component Testing, Security Testing, Performance Testing and UX testing in the Healthcare industry. You will also require prior coding experience with PHP/Python and preferably proficiency with Atlassian JIRA issue tracking, Atlassian Confluence and Enterprise Architecture Tools.

DUTIES:

Implementation of test automation tools.

Develop new test framework, test suites and tools to validate product specific features and use cases.

Design and write test automation scripts.

Use test automation frameworks.

Create and develop test scenarios.

Investigate problems in software as a result of testing.

Test modifications to products to ensure they are fit for purpose, consistent, and compliant with published standards and guidelines.

Write test planning documentation from requirements specifications.

Review all testing documents and other test-related documentation.

Implement the overall testing strategy.

Identify issues, risks and dependencies escalating and managing where appropriate.

Provide product handovers to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Provide feedback to Developers about automated testing strategies, design fixes, and patches.

Perform system load tests for new products.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

4-Year Degree relating to Computer Science/Information Technology.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years’ experience with Automated Testing, Functional Testing, Integration Testing, Regression Testing, Mobile Testing, Big Data Testing, Cross Platform Testing, Component Testing, Security Testing, Performance Testing and UX testing in the Healthcare industry.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and Automated Testing.

Previous coding experience with PHP / Python.

Proficiency with the following programs is preferred:

Atlassian JIRA issue tracking system.

Atlassian Confluence system.

Enterprise Architecture Tools.

Advantageous –

Cypress Test Automation Testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to operate effectively in a fast-paced, high-intensity, continuously changing work environment.

Innovation encouraged as core value.

Able to manage the delivery in a stressful environment, ensuring motivation and achievement of objectives.

COMMENTS:

