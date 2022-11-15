BI Manager

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a BI Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

To manage all aspects of a BI Team to enable the analytical services across Enterprise and deploy and operationalise analytical projects, as requested and prioritised by the business, in line with both the business and Information Technology strategies. Also manages performance and development of others.

Ensure work outputs are timely and of the highest quality and in conformance to standards in line with best practices

Constantly look for opportunities to drive efficiencies and savings

Ensure all stakeholder needs are met and understood through regular engagements

Build and maintain of effective stakeholder relationships and establish credibility

Function as Data analytics ambassador into business to ensure effective buy in

Deliver great customer service through data driven insights

Review staff work execution through performance management of staff

Execute additional responsibilities as required

Ensure team effectiveness through management of interpersonal relationships within own and across other teams

Ensure successful achievement of tasks and projects by directing staff as appropriate

Improve team effectiveness year on year

Ensure task delivery by working on multiple projects simultaneously through effective resource management

Ensure successful delivery of divisional goals

Drive productivity improvement by making quality decisions

Prepare documentation and complete administrative tasks required

Mitigate risks by meeting audit requirements

Ensure appropriate change management takes place

Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements,

Mentor and coach staff on identified performance gaps

Tailor development needs as identified to ensure that business unit stays abreast in Data management field of expertise and deliver on the expectations from stakeholders.

Create environment of teamwork

Build capability of self and staff by identifying current and future training and development needs.

Recruiting and managing talent to ensure an environment for optimal performance is created.

Managing adherence to compliance

Supply feedback to system owners on anomalies process errors etc. .

Conduct operational management ito systems and SLA ‘s

Manage and mitigate business risk to ensure business continuity

Drive business objectives and value through data products

Drive efficiencies and standards through self service

Consult with business on business strategy supporting them utilising their data assists

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years IT related experience/Data analytics experience

2 years in managing teams

Experience across cross-functional teams

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

BI

Analytics

Data Analytics

