BUSINESS ANALYST (12 MTHS FTC) – Gauteng Centurion

CLOSING DATE 23 November 2022

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 Months

SALARY R 520 000.00 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Contact Shashi Premraj on shashi@mployglobal

JOB PURPOSE

To elicit business requirements from business community. Support analysis and design of business processes in accordance with business requirements to support business objectives.

QUALIFICATIONS

A relevant university degree or national diploma

Proficiency in MS Office applications.

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Understanding of analysis and design of business processes.

Ability to input in the development of application requirements based on input gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback from the user community.

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.

Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.

Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)

Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.

Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.

Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.

Desired Skills:

Understanding of analysis and design of business processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

