BUSINESS ANALYST (12 MTHS FTC) – Gauteng Centurion

BUSINESS ANALYST – 12 MTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
CLOSING DATE 23 November 2022
LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 Months
SALARY R 520 000.00 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Contact Shashi Premraj on shashi@mployglobal
JOB PURPOSE
- To elicit business requirements from business community. Support analysis and design of business processes in accordance with business requirements to support business objectives.
- QUALIFICATIONS
- A relevant university degree or national diploma
- Proficiency in MS Office applications.
- EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Understanding of analysis and design of business processes.
- Ability to input in the development of application requirements based on input gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback from the user community.
- JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
- Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.
- Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.
- Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)
- Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.
- Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
- Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
- Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.
Desired Skills:
- Understanding of analysis and design of business processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
