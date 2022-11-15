Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to the advice management capability.

Document business and system processes relevant to the advice management capability.

Enable the trainers to prepare documentation for the training purposes.

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with business products and services.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the company values

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc /IT degree or related fields

Diploma in Business analysis advantageous.

8 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

business analysis

agile

SQL

