Cloud Solution Architect (AWS) – Semi Remote – R950 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A fantastic opportunity for a Solution Architect (AWS) to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future driving machines. They offer great benefits and a wealth of opportunities.

Your responsibility would be to be a principle technical resource within the Mainframe migration team to manage migration to the AWS Cloud with the Enterprise Architects in the company

If you see yourself being at the forefront of this leading firm. Apply Today!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Technical AWS Solutions Architect to design the structure of IT systems and implemented it. Able to translate complex requirements into functional architecture.

Hands-on experience on software development and be able to manage complex programs

Design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment.

Ability to recommend best practices for the entire solution.

Comply with all technical and business requirements

Infrastructure and engineering design

System security measures

Business analysis

Cloud architecture and development

Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners in Munich

Working in the AGILE framework

System implementation

Penetration testing and compliance

Beneficial skills in addition to the above:

RESTful services

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript

Git

Js

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Flyway

TDD / Test Driven Development

OpenShift (docker, etc)

Gradle / MVN

IntelliJ / WebStorm

Gradle, Spring Boot, Java 10

Elastic

AWS

React / Angular

Bitbucket

Jira

Prometheus / Grafana

RESTful Service

Jenkins

IoC

JavaScript

GIT

Node.Js

