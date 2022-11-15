Data analyst

Ideal profile;

Self motivated Industrial or electronic engineer with a passion for technology, systems and how it can be used to improve our lives.

You will be working with a device that supplies a service, generates vast amounts of data and makes money. Your job is to analyses the data and improve the systems in collaboration with Vendors, the OEMS’ and the software developers

Reporting directly to the MD, this is a cohesive team which openly shares information at all levels. The management structure is flat and challenges every team member to brainstorm and participate in the continued systems development, process improvement and customer experience.

Your career growth will come from the depth and breadth of your experience in a small team where you are close to the top of the resource triangle.

Qualifications sought:

University Graduate Bachelor of Engineering Electronics OR Bachelor of Engineering Industrial Engineer OR Bachelor of Industrial and systems Engineering OR Bachelor of Science Computer Science.

This young company is experiencing massive growth. They have had a 150% growth year on yeasr since inception and show no signs of slowing down. The Parent Group is well established and extremely successful in their own right and fuelling our client’s growth.

To be shortlisted for our interview you cannot be anything but a qualified 4 to 5-year degreed engineer or computer science graduate. Your working experience must be all about process and data analysis, systems enhancements and problem-solving.

You must have at least 2 years minimum experience in:

data analysis (from connected APIS’) and report writing

root cause analysis relating to system data on customer applications and/ sosftware issues

2 years Power BI minimum

Any project management and project scoping

System Enhancements

Technical support

Note: There is no coding required in this job .

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Data anlysis

root cause analysis

systems enhancement

Vendor Management

project scoping

data reporting

industrial and systems engineer

electronic engineeer

industrial applications engineer

decision support systems

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position