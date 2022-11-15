Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and assist in decision making as the next Data Analyst sought by a cutting-edge UK-based Tech Group to join its team. The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insights and insights into business decisions; identifying potential process improvements and conducting ad hoc analysis including Scenario Modelling & Impact Analysis. You must possess any Microsoft Business Intelligence (MSBI) Certification (Non-negotiable), have 3+ years work experience with SQL Server databases & T-SQL, Advanced Excel (Pivot, VLOOKUP, etc.), SSRS and good Applied Statistics skills, such as Distributions, Statistical Testing, Regression, etc.

DUTIES:

Identify potential process improvements and areas within the business for the BI team to get involved.

Prepare reports and presentations and derive business insights.

Ad hoc analysis (Scenario Modelling, Impact Analysis etc.).

Develop, test, and implement data driven (SQL) reports.

Identify new process improvement opportunities.

Analyse customer behaviour, market trends and demographics.

REQUIREMENTS:

Any Microsoft Business Intelligence (MSBI) Certification (Non-negotiable). (70-461: Querying Data with Transact-SQL advantageous)

3+ Years working experience with SQL Server databases and Transact-SQL.

Advanced Excel (Pivot, VLOOKUP, etc.).

Experience with SSRS.

Database documentation experience.

Project Management skills.

Experience in building report models with visualisation tools (Power-BI advantageous).

Good Applied Statistics skills, such as Distributions, Statistical Testing, Regression, etc.

Machine Learning and Analytics experience advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal skills.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

