Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 15, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA).
Job Purpose:

  • Responsible for expanding and optimising the organisations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimising data flow and collection to ultimately support data initiatives.
  • Oversee infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to support the delivery of end-to-end solutions to business problems through high performing data infrastructure.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant formal certifications will be an advantage.

Experience:

  • Solid experience with SQL Server 2016 and 2017 (ESSENTIAL).
  • Senior SQL Server platform administration.
  • Strong DBA and development background in operational data platforms.
  • DevOps/SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) background – Ability to automate and modernise the platform, operational maintenance and health.
  • Senior Strategic DBA specializing in Microsoft SQL Server 2016 & Microsoft SQL Server 2017.
  • Strong background in automation, DevOps, optimization of SQL queries and planning platform management.
  • Cloud Data platforms/database background will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server 2016
  • DevOps
  • Database Administrator

