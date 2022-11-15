Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA).
Job Purpose:
- Responsible for expanding and optimising the organisations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimising data flow and collection to ultimately support data initiatives.
- Oversee infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to support the delivery of end-to-end solutions to business problems through high performing data infrastructure.
Qualifications:
- Relevant formal certifications will be an advantage.
Experience:
- Solid experience with SQL Server 2016 and 2017 (ESSENTIAL).
- Senior SQL Server platform administration.
- Strong DBA and development background in operational data platforms.
- DevOps/SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) background – Ability to automate and modernise the platform, operational maintenance and health.
- Senior Strategic DBA specializing in Microsoft SQL Server 2016 & Microsoft SQL Server 2017.
- Strong background in automation, DevOps, optimization of SQL queries and planning platform management.
- Cloud Data platforms/database background will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server 2016
- DevOps
- Database Administrator