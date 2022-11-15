Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Exchange Platform Engineer (DBA).

Job Purpose:

Responsible for expanding and optimising the organisations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimising data flow and collection to ultimately support data initiatives.

Oversee infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to support the delivery of end-to-end solutions to business problems through high performing data infrastructure.

Qualifications:

Relevant formal certifications will be an advantage.

Experience:

Solid experience with SQL Server 2016 and 2017 (ESSENTIAL).

Senior SQL Server platform administration.

Strong DBA and development background in operational data platforms.

DevOps/SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) background – Ability to automate and modernise the platform, operational maintenance and health.

Senior Strategic DBA specializing in Microsoft SQL Server 2016 & Microsoft SQL Server 2017.

Strong background in automation, DevOps, optimization of SQL queries and planning platform management.

Cloud Data platforms/database background will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server 2016

DevOps

Database Administrator

