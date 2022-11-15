Data Manager (Wits CHRU) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control

Location:

Helen Joseph Hospital, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Development of research material (source documents, databases, data management tools) as indicated by the research project in cooperation with research staff and collaborators

Assist in the implementation of data management work plans

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs

Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Liaising with Quality Assurance Department (trend reporting and developing tools to improve quality)

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Checking of Data Management Centre websites for updates on appendices, memo letters, and protocol-specific instructions, data management updates

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Management and maintenance of research material (source documents; eCRFs; other materials as required)

Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings as required

Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or clinics

Compile ad-hoc data reports as requested for specific evaluation outputs

Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software

Distribution and answering of queries in cooperation with study coordinators or other research staff

Setting up and maintaining patient visit schedules

Verification of enrolment criteria of prospective subjects

Capture enrolment of participants for screening and entry visits using the Subject Enrolment System (SES)

Import and export data between data management software programs

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Required minimum education and training:

Minimum tertiary qualification (Diploma or degree)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in a clinical trail or research environment will be an advantage

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Knowledge/awareness and skills in data handling, modeling, and or database architecture design advantageous

Knowledge/experience in STATA, MS SQL Server technologies advantageous

Good understanding of data quality and ability to develop data quality reporting mechanisms. Monitoring and evaluation of routine data collection

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 15 Desember 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – CHRU, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Clinical HIV Research Unit (Wits CHRU) was initiated in 1998 by Professor Ian Sanne, under the auspices of the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS). Today the CHRU is an HIV/AIDS, TB, and Cervical Cancer research syndicate of the Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (WHC), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of WITS.

Learn more/Apply for this position