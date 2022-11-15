Front End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team with a core mission to build tech that brings affordable healthcare to the community as the next Front End Developer sought by leading HealthTech company. Your role will entail producing high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations while collaborating with an international team to turn vision into reality. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline, have 5 years work experience in a similar role – preferably having prior experience in Healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems & 2-3 years’ experience with React, React Hooks, TypeScript, Redux and Styled Components.

DUTIES:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with Post-graduate Degrees.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ work experience in Front End Development – Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

At least 2 to 3 years’ experience the following:

React

React Hooks

TypeScript

Redux

Styled Components

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core.

Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

COMMENTS:

