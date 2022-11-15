Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a manufacturing business based in Midrand is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their growing team.
You will be responsible for development and maintenance on platforms/applications and developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
If you are looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team then this opportunity might be for your, APPLY NOW!!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Java EE
- Azure
- Spring/Quarkus
- Kafka
- Kubernetes
- Git (Bitbucket)
- Test driven development
- Swagger Documentation
- JavaScript
- CSS
- NodeJS
- CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Relational database
- JMS knowledge
Reference Number for this position is GZ55618 which is a long-term contract position offering between R540 and R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree