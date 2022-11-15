Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a manufacturing business based in Midrand is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their growing team.

You will be responsible for development and maintenance on platforms/applications and developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

If you are looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team then this opportunity might be for your, APPLY NOW!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Java EE

Azure

Spring/Quarkus

Kafka

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

Test driven development

Swagger Documentation

JavaScript

CSS

NodeJS

CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Relational database

JMS knowledge

Reference Number for this position is GZ55618 which is a long-term contract position offering between R540 and R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Azure

Spring/Quarkus

Kafka

Kubernetes

Javascript

CSS

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position