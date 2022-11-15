Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 15, 2022

Our client is searching for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team on a contract opportunity. 6 month initial contract. JHB/CT

Exposure to the following will secure:

  • HR Systems

  • Financial Implementation

  • Supply Chain

Job Purpose:

Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions.

Qualification required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 6 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

  • Proven experience in leading solution design workshops

  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project execution or investigation

  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Guide or develop BPA Approach

  • Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes

  • Ensure documentation of future business process

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

  • Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

  • Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e.

  • Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

  • Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

  • Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

  • Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

  • Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

  • Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

  • Career Management

  • Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice

  • Assist Management in the review of operating model

  • Ensure team adheres to BPA standards

  • The provision of Business Process Analyst resources that will deliver the application of business analysis best practices;

  • Foster and extend partnerships with Woolworths business and Woolworths ITS;

  • Deliver defined business requirements collaboratively as per project requirements;

  • Participate in the implementation of recommended solutions aligned to Woolworths ITS and business strategy.

  • Integrate agile ways of working and thinking into the Business process Analysis community;

  • Implement design thinking approaches in solving business problems; and

  • Enrich and enhance the Business Analysis Capability.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *