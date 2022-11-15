Intermediate UX Designer at Headhunters

Our client, a leader in the IT field is seeking to employ an experienced Intermediate UX Designer to their team based in Johannesburg (Rivonia).

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

What is expected from you?

As an intermediate UX designer, you will be responsible for designing customer-focused and high-quality digital products. You’ll work closely with the Product Owners, UX team and developers to create customer-centric solutions that are driven by the feedback of our users, both internal and external.

Why should you work for us?

We’re not just about designing retail banking screens that are blue, red or green

We provide more varied work projects and new challenges!

We are dedicated to solving complex user problems.

Access to working on some of the best international projects

You’ll be a part of a dynamic, driven and very innovative team!

We strive to protect your mental wellbeing and support your professional goals

What type of projects will you work on

Our projects range from client project to bespoke platform products

e.g. Fintechs, Agritech, e-Commerce, Hospitality, Air travel and many more problems that need solving.

Experience and Skills Requirements:

Relevant UX-related qualification from an accredited institution.

Ability to create clean, visually consistent designs.

In-depth knowledge of wire-framing and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, In Vision and AdobeXD.

Understanding and appreciation of standard user interface design concepts and processes.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to present complex concepts clearly and persuasively across diverse audiences at various levels of our organization.

Meticulous attention to detail and exceptional organisational skills.

Proven ability to manage multiple design requests in a timely fashion, with competing priorities and deadlines.

Experience in performing user testing websites and software on a variety of platforms including iOS and Android mobile and devices.

Previous experience with user centred design principles and practices, web/mobile standards, typography and colour, and web/mobile usability standards.

Have contributed as a leader in design and a strong collaborator across product managers and engineers.

Knowledgeable in creating wireframes, visual mock-ups graphics, user workflows, and low and high-fidelity prototypes.

Ability to work with other designers and developers to implement new ideas.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position