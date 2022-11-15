IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Responsibilities
-
Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational
-
Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
- Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work
Academic Qualifications:
- Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
Certifications (Minimum)
- AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)
- AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)
- AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)
- AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)
- AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)
- SOPHOS Engineer
Experience Required:
- 5+ years of work experience
- Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- az-301
- IT Support
- az-300
- az-900
- az-104
- az-500