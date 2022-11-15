IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 15, 2022

Key Responsibilities

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
  • Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
  • Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work

Academic Qualifications:

  • Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
    Certifications (Minimum)
  • AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)
  • AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)
  • AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)
  • AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)
  • AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)
  • SOPHOS Engineer

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years of work experience
  • Solid experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
  • Solid experience of Managed Services
  • Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
  • Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • az-301
  • IT Support
  • az-300
  • az-900
  • az-104
  • az-500

