IT Systems Administrator
Role Purpose
- The IS / IS Team will be responsible for implementing and overseeing both the IT and IS operation and infrastructure
- He/she will ensure reliability and functionality of the infrastructure including software applications and hardware equipment.
- In addition to this, the successful candidate will ensure business continuity and disaster recovery solutions are in place at all times.
- He/she will manage all IT and IS subcontractors and suppliers
- The incumbent will manage and ensure appropriate support across the company for hardware and software systems at all levels.
Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Relevant Industry Certification
- 5 years relevant experience in IT & IS
- IT and IS Management skills (hardware and software)
- Microsoft 365 Experience
- Data management knowledge and skills
- Technical database knowledge and skills
- Analytical ability
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Fluent in English
- Attention to detail
- Good problem-solving skills
- Process mapping
- Excellent customer service skill
- Leadership traits
Duties & Responsibilities
- Ensure appropriate security and backup policies are in place for the safeguarding of the company database
- Maintain all computer system (hardware and software) and provide recommendations for upgrades and enhancements
- Provide assistance and service across the company with respect to hardware and software requirements to ensure that all users are operational at all times.
- Manage information technology and computer systemsResource Management and Performance
- Design, develop, implement, and coordinate systems, policies and proceduresBusiness Continuity Management
- Ensure that controls are in place with regards to the security of informationImplement strategic solutions to problematic areas within the environmentFinancial Management of Assets
- Oversee the development and implementation of new technologies
- Assist the BI team to provide accurate and reliable business intelligence information together with analysing trends and data for better business decisions
- Develop standards and procedures for IT operations
- Maintain, design and support existing database and architecture by applying knowledge of database management systems
- Provide ongoing and ad hoc Management reporting
- Support Projects controlled by the PMO
- Ensure Availability of systems and assets
- Review IT/IS Business Plan to ensure effective implementation of plan
Desired Skills:
