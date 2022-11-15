IT Systems Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 15, 2022

IT Systems Administrator
Role Purpose

  • The IS / IS Team will be responsible for implementing and overseeing both the IT and IS operation and infrastructure
  • He/she will ensure reliability and functionality of the infrastructure including software applications and hardware equipment.
  • In addition to this, the successful candidate will ensure business continuity and disaster recovery solutions are in place at all times.
  • He/she will manage all IT and IS subcontractors and suppliers
  • The incumbent will manage and ensure appropriate support across the company for hardware and software systems at all levels.

Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Relevant Industry Certification
  • 5 years relevant experience in IT & IS
  • IT and IS Management skills (hardware and software)
  • Microsoft 365 Experience
  • Data management knowledge and skills
  • Technical database knowledge and skills
  • Analytical ability
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Fluent in English
  • Attention to detail
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Process mapping
  • Excellent customer service skill
  • Leadership traits

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Ensure appropriate security and backup policies are in place for the safeguarding of the company database
  • Maintain all computer system (hardware and software) and provide recommendations for upgrades and enhancements
  • Provide assistance and service across the company with respect to hardware and software requirements to ensure that all users are operational at all times.
  • Manage information technology and computer systemsResource Management and Performance
  • Design, develop, implement, and coordinate systems, policies and proceduresBusiness Continuity Management
  • Ensure that controls are in place with regards to the security of informationImplement strategic solutions to problematic areas within the environmentFinancial Management of Assets
  • Oversee the development and implementation of new technologies
  • Assist the BI team to provide accurate and reliable business intelligence information together with analysing trends and data for better business decisions
  • Develop standards and procedures for IT operations
  • Maintain, design and support existing database and architecture by applying knowledge of database management systems
  • Provide ongoing and ad hoc Management reporting
  • Support Projects controlled by the PMO
  • Ensure Availability of systems and assets
  • Review IT/IS Business Plan to ensure effective implementation of plan

Desired Skills:

