Lead Automation Test Analyst

Nov 15, 2022

The incumbent will take responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques, and standards that meets business requirements on the company Core Insurance Platform.
Responsibilities

  • Analyses and develops proper Regression test coverage
  • Develop test strategies, plans, and maintain automation test data
  • Develop and continuously improve automated tests as new system features and enhancements are developed
  • Execution and monitoring of Automated regression packs
  • Validating test results and logging defects.
  • Ensure the appropriate test environments and infrastructures are in place and kept up to date
  • Analyze metrics for quality assessment / improvement
  • May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
  • Identify and report to dev teams questionable functions, performance concerns, and inconsistencies
  • Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
  • Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Quality Assurance

  • Functional and Non-Functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards
  • Lead code reviews and technical issue resolution meetings

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred with strong mathematical background
  • 5+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
  • QA related certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation (preferably)
  • Experience in:
    • Testing Levels & Lifecycle
    • Build and implement Automation frameworks
    • In depth usage of Automation Tools (Selenium, , Cypress)
    • Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)
    • Creating and Implementing Automated Regression Test Strategies
    • Testing Techniques
    • Process Improvement Models

  • Experience with API testing and automation thereof

  • Experience with SQL and Power BI

  • Ability to create tests in chosen framework by reviewing code commits and user stories

  • Integrate automated testing into a Bamboo CI/CD framework

Knowledge

  • Good working knowledge in testing best practices
  • Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g., Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket) and Monitoring Tools would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
  • Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
  • Prioritising objectives and planning
  • Accurate time estimates for automation test development
  • Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.
  • Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment
  • Mentoring QA Testers in use of Test Frameworks
  • Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Competencies

  • Collaborates
  • Customer focused
  • Drives results
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Flexible and adaptable
  • System testing, analysis and reviews
  • Business requirements and development of junior testers to adhere to business requirements
  • Reporting and administration
  • Change control
  • Process improvements
  • IT data analysis
  • Risk management

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
  • Automation Tools
  • SQL and PowerBI
  • Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *