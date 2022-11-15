Lead Automation Test Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

The incumbent will take responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques, and standards that meets business requirements on the company Core Insurance Platform.

Responsibilities

Analyses and develops proper Regression test coverage

Develop test strategies, plans, and maintain automation test data

Develop and continuously improve automated tests as new system features and enhancements are developed

Execution and monitoring of Automated regression packs

Validating test results and logging defects.

Ensure the appropriate test environments and infrastructures are in place and kept up to date

Analyze metrics for quality assessment / improvement

May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.

Identify and report to dev teams questionable functions, performance concerns, and inconsistencies

Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Quality Assurance

Functional and Non-Functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards

Lead code reviews and technical issue resolution meetings

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred with strong mathematical background

5+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle

QA related certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation (preferably)

Experience in: Testing Levels & Lifecycle Build and implement Automation frameworks In depth usage of Automation Tools (Selenium, , Cypress) Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr) Creating and Implementing Automated Regression Test Strategies Testing Techniques Process Improvement Models

Experience with API testing and automation thereof

Experience with SQL and Power BI

Ability to create tests in chosen framework by reviewing code commits and user stories

Integrate automated testing into a Bamboo CI/CD framework

Knowledge

Good working knowledge in testing best practices

Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g., Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket) and Monitoring Tools would be advantageous

Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous

Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting

Prioritising objectives and planning

Accurate time estimates for automation test development

Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.

Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment

Mentoring QA Testers in use of Test Frameworks

Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Competencies

Collaborates

Customer focused

Drives results

Cultivates innovation

Flexible and adaptable

System testing, analysis and reviews

Business requirements and development of junior testers to adhere to business requirements

Reporting and administration

Change control

Process improvements

IT data analysis

Risk management

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle

Automation Tools

SQL and PowerBI

Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position