Lead Automation Test Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Nov 15, 2022

The incumbent will take responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques, and standards that meets business requirements on the company Core Insurance Platform.
Responsibilities

  • Analyses and develops proper Regression test coverage
  • Develop test strategies, plans, and maintain automation test data
  • Develop and continuously improve automated tests as new system features and enhancements are developed
  • Execution and monitoring of Automated regression packs
  • Validating test results and logging defects.
  • Ensure the appropriate test environments and infrastructures are in place and kept up to date
  • Analyze metrics for quality assessment / improvement
  • May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
  • Identify and report to dev teams questionable functions, performance concerns, and inconsistencies
  • Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
  • Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Quality Assurance

  • Functional and Non-Functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards
  • Lead code reviews and technical issue resolution meetings

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred with strong mathematical background
  • 5+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
  • QA related certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation (preferably)
  • Experience in:
    • Testing Levels & Lifecycle
    • Build and implement Automation frameworks
    • In depth usage of Automation Tools (Selenium, , Cypress)
    • Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)
    • Creating and Implementing Automated Regression Test Strategies
    • Testing Techniques
    • Process Improvement Models

  • Experience with API testing and automation thereof

  • Experience with SQL and Power BI

  • Ability to create tests in chosen framework by reviewing code commits and user stories

  • Integrate automated testing into a Bamboo CI/CD framework

Knowledge

  • Good working knowledge in testing best practices
  • Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g., Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket) and Monitoring Tools would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
  • Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
  • Prioritising objectives and planning
  • Accurate time estimates for automation test development
  • Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.
  • Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment
  • Mentoring QA Testers in use of Test Frameworks
  • Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Competencies

  • Collaborates
  • Customer focused
  • Drives results
  • Cultivates innovation
  • Flexible and adaptable
  • System testing, analysis and reviews
  • Business requirements and development of junior testers to adhere to business requirements
  • Reporting and administration
  • Change control
  • Process improvements
  • IT data analysis
  • Risk management

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
  • Automation Tools
  • SQL and PowerBI
  • Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *