Mteto Nyati takes a stake in BSG

Mteto Nyati has taken a significant stake in BSG, (Business Systems Group), a 25-year old South African business and technology consulting company.

Now owning 40% of BSG, Nyati will work closely with the BSG executive team to scale BSG’s impact and grow market share. Nyati has also been announced as the company’s new executive chairman, taking over from founder Greg Reis.

“BSG has a proud history in making a difference in South Africa over the past 25 years, and has built a formidable business across financial services, energy, healthcare, retail and consumer goods sectors,” says Reis. “We are known for transforming business operations through insights discovery and technology-enabled business change. While we have steadily grown year-on-year, now is the time to take BSG to the next level. Mteto has come onboard at the right time to guide us strategically as we scale locally and internationally to increase our presence.”

Along with the opportunity to propel BSG forward and increase its market share across territories, BSG’s business values resonate with Nyati.

“Throughout my career I have upheld a set of key values which are essential in any relationship I enter into,” he says. “These values are honesty and integrity, excellence, fairness and family. BSGers live these values everyday. This is among the reasons why I have chosen to take a sizable stake in the business and to allow it to grow across new sectors and markets.”