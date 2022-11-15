Nvidia Omniverse opens portals for scientists to explore the universe

Nvidia has announced that Nvidia Omniverse — an open computing platform for building and operating metaverse applications — now connects to leading scientific computing visualisation software and supports new batch-rendering workloads on systems powered by Nvidia A100 and H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

Nvidia also introduced fully real-time scientific and industrial digital twins for the high performance computing community, enabled by Nvidia OVX, a computing system designed to power large-scale Omniverse digital twins, and Omniverse Cloud, a software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering.

Omniverse now supports batch workloads that AI and HPC researchers, scientists and engineers can run on their existing A100 or H100 systems — including rendering videos and images or generating synthetic 3D data.

To foster more seamless, collaborative workflows for the HPC community, NVIDIA also unveiled connections to popular scientific computing tools such as Kitware’s ParaView, an application for visualisation; Nvidia IndeX for volumetric rendering; Nvidia Modulus for developing physics-ML models; and NeuralVDB for large-scale sparse volumetric data representation.

“Today’s scientific computing workflows are extremely complex, involving enormous datasets that are impractical to move and large, global teams that use their own specialised tools,” says Dion Harris, lead product manager of accelerated computing at Nvidia.

“With new support for Omniverse on A100 and H100 systems, HPC customers can finally start to unlock legacy data silos, achieve interoperability in their complex simulation and visualisation pipelines, and generate compelling visuals for their batch-rendering workflows.”

Using Omniverse and hybrid-cloud workloads, scientific computing customers can connect legacy simulation and visualisation pipelines to achieve distributed, fully interactive, true real-time interaction with their models and datasets. Nvidia customers such as Argonne National Laboratory, Lockheed Martin and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory are already seeing benefits of Omniverse for HPC workloads.