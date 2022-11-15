React Developer (Hybrid JHB/PTA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a React Developer is sought by a dynamic eCommerce Platform whose core role will be to write and implement robust & highly efficient code. You will develop and execute to a high standard of work against Development plans which will involve technical activities including code reviews and testing. You will also be expected to maintain software and proper coding practices and documentation while detecting and tracking software defects and inconsistencies. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12, have a suitable tertiary qualification or Degree, have 2-5 years’ work experience with an emphasis on React experience, and preferably have industry experience in Courier, Logistics, eCommerce or IT experience.

DUTIES:

Research, design, implement, and maintain software.

Develop and execute to a high standard of work against Development plans. This involves all technical activities within the team (Software Development Life Cycle activities, code reviews, testing etc.)

Be accountable for following the direction set by the management team and/or generally accepted best practices are followed.

Work closely with other Developers, UX Designers, Support Consultants, Business Partners and customers.

Maintain proper coding practices and documentation, even under deadlines.

Keep abreast of new trends and best practices in web development.

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies.

Provide timely solutions.

Apply quality Engineering principals throughout the Agile product lifecycle.

Provide support and documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification or Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Function-related experience: 2-5 Years, with emphasis on React experience.

Industry related experience: Courier, Logistics, eCommerce or IT experience is preferred.

ATTRIBUTES:

Sharp analytical skills – Analytical skills will help break up a complex software system into smaller units to gain a better understanding.

Creative and efficient problem solver – Must have the ability to conceptualise and solve complex problems.

Time management and organisational skills – Developing software could be a demanding job. A Software Developer must efficiently manage workload, have high productivity, exhibit optimal time management, and organisation skills.

Communication skills – Must have good verbal and written communication skills. Dealing with customers and fellow Developers will require a shade of discreteness and diplomacy.

COMMENTS:

