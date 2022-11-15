SAP Consultant – R_0422

Nov 15, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • SAP Consultant

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical Skills / Technology MM Functional Consultant

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • System integration
  • Technical Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position

