Senior C#.Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENABLE and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems as the next Senior C#.Net Developer sought by a dynamic Financial Services Group to join its team. You will do this through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost-effective application systems that meet the needs of the business. The ideal candidate will require a suitable IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification, have 5+ years’ .Net (C#), T-SQL & Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF) experience. You will also need expert knowledge of Systems Development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques) with exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design & experience working with complex teams/environment, i.e., Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners).

DUTIES:

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ‘best use’ of technology.

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands.

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ‘in-house’ applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.).

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications.

Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of e.g., management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.

Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1- year IT plan.

Work with colleagues as a ‘technical thinking partner’/ peer mentor.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’:

Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

.Net (C#)

T-SQL (stored procedures etc.)

Other –

Expert knowledge of Systems Development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques).

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e., Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Advantageous –

SSIS

SSRS

K2 Workflow

ASP.Net

MS SharePoint

Experience in using Agile Methodology

Working knowledge of the Financial Services industry with experience in a Retail sector

ATTRIBUTES:

Coaching and learning facilitation skills.

Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy.

Thinks and acts systematically and strategically.

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork.

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline.

Learning agility and adaptability.

Tenacity.

Business Acumen.

Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently and within a team.

Continuous Relationships Building.

Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability.

Solution-orientated.

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines.

Technical and functional knowledge.

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development.

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources.

Can ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position