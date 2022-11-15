Senior D365 Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Senior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team
- D365 development and configuration
- Integration development
- Create plugins and custom code
- Support solutions in production
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – relevant IT qualification essential coupled with D365 Developer and Powerplatform certification
- 4+ years experience in D365 development and configuration
- Knowledge and skills – Javascript, C#, Database and entity design, MS SQL