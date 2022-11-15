Senior D365 Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Senior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team

D365 development and configuration

Integration development

Create plugins and custom code

Support solutions in production

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – relevant IT qualification essential coupled with D365 Developer and Powerplatform certification

4+ years experience in D365 development and configuration

Knowledge and skills – Javascript, C#, Database and entity design, MS SQL

